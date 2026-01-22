Quick and healthy: Toasted sesame oat squares

Toasted sesame oat squares make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. These squares combine the goodness of oats with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, giving you a balanced meal to kickstart your day. They are easy to prepare and can be stored for a few days, making them perfect for busy mornings. Here's how you can make these delightful oat squares.

#1 Ingredients you'll need To make toasted sesame oat squares, you will need rolled oats, sesame seeds, honey or maple syrup, almond milk or any plant-based milk, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are easily available and make a healthy combination of fiber-rich oats and nutrient-dense sesame seeds. The natural sweeteners add taste without artificial additives, making it a wholesome breakfast option.

#2 Preparation steps to follow Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Spread the rolled oats and sesame seeds on a baking tray and toast them for about ten minutes until they turn golden brown. In a bowl, mix the toasted oats with honey or maple syrup, almond milk, and salt until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased square baking dish.

#3 Baking tips for perfect squares Bake the mixture in the preheated oven for about 20 minutes or until firm to touch. Let it cool completely before cutting into squares. For best results, ensure that all ingredients are evenly distributed before baking, so that each square has consistent texture and flavor.

