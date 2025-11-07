How to make delicious couscous kheer

Couscous kheer is a delicious twist on the traditional dessert, offering a creamy and satisfying treat. This quick five-minute recipe is perfect for those looking to whip up something sweet without spending too much time in the kitchen. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation, you can enjoy this delightful dessert any time of the day. Here's how to make couscous kheer in just five minutes.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare couscous kheer, you will need couscous, milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts (like almonds or cashews) for garnishing. These basic ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The milk makes it creamy, while sugar adds sweetness. Cardamom powder gives an aromatic touch that elevates the flavor profile of the dish.

Preparation Quick cooking method Start by boiling milk in a pan on medium heat. Once it starts boiling, add couscous gradually while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Let it cook for two minutes until the couscous absorbs some milk and softens slightly. Add sugar according to taste and mix well until dissolved completely.

Tips Flavor enhancement tips To enhance the flavor of your couscous kheer further, add a pinch of cardamom powder while cooking. This will give an aromatic touch that complements the sweetness perfectly. You can also add some saffron strands soaked in warm water before adding them to the mixture for an added richness.