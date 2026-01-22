Love stir-fries? This ridge gourd recipe is a must-try

Ridge gourd, also known as turai or luffa, is a versatile vegetable that can be prepared quickly. This five-minute stir-fry is an easy way to add some nutrition to your breakfast. With minimal ingredients and quick cooking time, this dish is perfect for those busy mornings when you want something healthy without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Tip 1 Choosing fresh ridge gourd Choosing fresh ridge gourd is essential for the best taste and texture. Look for firm, bright green gourds with no blemishes or soft spots. Smaller ones tend to be sweeter and less bitter than larger ones. Fresh ridge gourd also retains more nutrients, making your stir-fry healthier.

Tip 2 Simple ingredients for flavor To make this stir-fry, you will need basic ingredients like olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. These ingredients enhance the natural flavor of the ridge gourd without overpowering it. You can also add spices like turmeric or cumin for an extra kick if you like.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Quick cooking techniques Start by slicing the ridge gourd thinly so that it cooks evenly and quickly. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and add minced garlic until fragrant. Add sliced ridge gourd along with salt and pepper to taste. Stir-fry for about five minutes until tender but still crisp.

Advertisement