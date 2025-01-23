Indian herbal tea recipes for energized mornings
Indian herbal teas are a perfect way to kickstart your day, thanks to their invigorating properties and health benefits.
These traditional drinks are not only easy to prepare but also provide a variety of flavors to suit everyone's palate.
From the soothing tulsi to the warming ginger, these recipes offer a natural energy lift without the need for caffeine.
Tulsi ginger
Tulsi ginger tea: A refreshing start
Tulsi (holy basil) and ginger tea is the perfect pick-me-up: it's calming, yet invigorating.
Just boil a cup of water with five tulsi leaves and a one-inch piece of ginger (sliced).
Let it simmer for five minutes, then strain it into your favorite mug.
It helps in increasing immunity and enhancing digestion.
Lemon honey
Lemon honey green tea: Zesty wake-up call
Want to kickstart your day on a tangy note? Go for lemon honey green tea.
Bring one cup of water to a near-boil, then pour it over a green tea bag in a mug.
Steep for three minutes, then discard the tea bag.
Stir in one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of lemon juice.
Not only is it refreshing, but it also aids in weight loss.
Masala chai
Masala chai: A traditional favorite
Masala chai is the beating heart of many Indian homes.
Boil two cups of water with one teaspoon each of crushed ginger and cardamom pods.
Add two black tea bags (or equivalent loose-leaf tea) and simmer for three minutes.
Stir in half a cup of milk and sugar to taste before bringing it back to a boil.
Strain into cups and serve hot.
Mint coriander
Mint coriander tea: Cool detox delight
A surprising but refreshing pair: mint leaves and coriander seeds!
Simmer two cups of water with 10 mint leaves and one teaspoon of slightly crushed coriander seeds for five minutes on low heat.
Pour the strained liquid into cups, adding honey for a touch of sweetness if desired.
Sip on this detoxifying delight, perfect for cleansing the system while awakening the senses with its unique aroma.
Fennel cardamom
Fennel cardamom fusion: Sweet digestive aid
Boil two cups of water along with one teaspoon of fennel seeds and three crushed cardamom pods for five minutes.
Strain, add honey to taste but be careful not to make it too sweet as both spices are naturally sweet.
This tea helps in digestion, and also provides an energy boost without any caffeine.