A balanced hormonal state is key to overall well-being, particularly during menopause.

Phytoestrogens, naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act like estrogen in the body, can help alleviate menopausal symptoms and restore hormonal balance.

Indian cuisine, fortunately, offers a plethora of phytoestrogen-rich breakfast choices, allowing you to easily integrate these healthful compounds into your diet.