Indian breakfasts for hormonal balance
A balanced hormonal state is key to overall well-being, particularly during menopause.
Phytoestrogens, naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act like estrogen in the body, can help alleviate menopausal symptoms and restore hormonal balance.
Indian cuisine, fortunately, offers a plethora of phytoestrogen-rich breakfast choices, allowing you to easily integrate these healthful compounds into your diet.
Flax paratha
Flaxseed paratha for omega-3s
Flaxseeds boast an exceptional nutrient profile, as they are the most abundant source of lignans, a type of phytoestrogen, and provide high levels of omega-three fatty acids.
By adding ground flaxseeds to your regular paratha dough, you can create a wholesome and satisfying breakfast option to kickstart your day.
This nutritious meal not only contributes to hormonal balance but also supports heart health.
Soy idli
Soy-infused idli delight
Soybeans are a great source of phytoestrogens. Opt for fermented soy products like tempeh or miso for maximum benefit.
For an Indian take on soy, try adding finely ground soybeans to your idli batter!
This South Indian steamed cake gets a nutritious upgrade, not only increasing phytoestrogens but also adding a protein punch to your breakfast.
Besan chilla
Chickpea flour pancakes
Chickpea flour (known as besan in India) is a fantastic source of phytoestrogens.
Besan chilla is a savory pancake made by mixing chickpea flour with water or dairy-free milk and spices as per your preference.
It's super easy to whip up and can be stuffed with veggies for added nutritional benefit.
Sesame topping
Sesame seed sprinkle
Sesame seeds are a rich source of lignans, and they also provide essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which become increasingly important during menopause to support bone health.
Toasting sesame seeds brings out their nutty flavor, making them a delicious topping or mix-in for a variety of dishes.
Try sprinkling toasted sesame seeds over your oatmeal or stirring them into your yogurt for a crunchy, nutritious start to your day.
Millet porridge
Millet porridge powerhouse
Millets are gluten-free grains, and they are rich in lignans, which can help balance your hormones.
A bowl of hot millet porridge in the morning can be a comforting and nourishing way to start your day.
To make it even better, add some nuts like almonds or walnuts. These nuts contain healthy fats that your body needs to produce hormones.