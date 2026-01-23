Quinoa lovers, try these street breakfast dishes

Quinoa, the superfood, is making waves in street breakfasts across India. Famous for its high protein and fiber content, quinoa is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. From salads to porridge, street vendors are coming up with innovative ways to serve this healthy grain. Here are five quinoa-based street breakfasts that are taking the Indian culinary scene by storm.

Dish 1 Quinoa upma: A nutritious twist Quinoa upma is a healthy take on the traditional South Indian breakfast. It is prepared by cooking quinoa with vegetables such as carrots, peas, and bell peppers, making for a filling meal. The dish is seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric for flavor. Not only does it taste good, but it also packs in vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy start to the day.

Dish 2 Quinoa poha: A light morning option Quinoa poha is an innovative take on the classic poha. Here, quinoa replaces flattened rice, making it a lighter yet equally delicious option. The dish is prepared by sauteing onions, green chilies, and mustard seeds with cooked quinoa. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice, it gives a refreshing taste along with the health benefits of quinoa.

Dish 3 Quinoa idli: Steamed goodness Quinoa idli is another popular breakfast option that blends traditional South Indian cuisine with modern health trends. The fermented batter of quinoa and urad dal is steamed into soft cakes that are served with coconut chutney or sambar. This dish retains all the probiotics of regular idlis while adding the nutritional benefits of quinoa.

Dish 4 Quinoa khichdi: Comfort food redefined Quinoa khichdi is a comforting one-pot meal that combines lentils and vegetables with quinoa instead of rice or bulgur wheat. Cooked together with spices like cumin seeds and ginger-garlic paste until creamy perfection, this dish is perfect for those looking for something hearty yet healthy in their morning routine.