Quinoa v/s lentils: Comparing their nutrition

Quinoa is often hailed as a complete protein, as it contains all nine essential amino acids.

It has around eight grams of protein per cup (cooked).

Lentils, on the other hand, offer around nine grams of protein per cup (cooked), but lack one or two essential amino acids, making them an incomplete protein source.

However, when combined with other foods like grains or nuts, lentils can still contribute significantly to your daily protein intake.