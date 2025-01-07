Quintessential quilted coats inspired by Benedict Cumberbatch
What's the story
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, with his impeccable taste and iconic roles, frequently sets the standard for aspirational style.
One particular outerwear choice stands out: the quilted coat. Practical yet fashionable, it's a Cumberbatch-approved essential.
Read on to discover how to master the art of the quilted coat, taking cues from the always-sophisticated Benedict Cumberbatch.
Fit matters
Selecting the right fit
The most important aspect of selecting a quilted coat is the fit.
Opt for a coat that fits your shoulders comfortably but not too tightly. You should be able to move freely.
The perfect length is just above or at the knee. This will give you the same sophisticated look as Cumberbatch.
Keep in mind that a well-fitted coat increases your overall look by 50%.
Color play
Color coordination
Cumberbatch frequently chooses neutral or dark colors for his quilted coats, which can easily be paired with a variety of outfits.
Opt for shades like navy, black, or dark green to ensure your coat will complement any ensemble.
Add a pop of color with accessories like scarves or gloves for that extra 20% style.
Quality first
Material matters
The fabric of your quilted coat isn't just about style; it's also about longevity.
Opt for high-quality materials like wool blends or water-resistant synthetics. This way, your coat will be able to withstand the elements and last for more than a single season.
By spending $200-$300 on a good quality coat, you can ensure that you get 100% out of your investment.
Layering essentials
Styling tips
Quilted coats are perfect for layering; you can easily modulate your body temperature to adapt to the changing weather conditions throughout the day.
Pair it with a lightweight sweater and a sharp button-down shirt underneath, and you'll have a look that radiates sophistication a la Cumberbatch.
This combo will have you ready for practically any (read: 90% of) social event.
Longevity hacks
Care and maintenance
To ensure your quilted coat stays fresh and stylish season after season, you need to take care of it regularly.
Always follow the care label instructions before washing and opt for professional dry cleaning annually to preserve the coat's shape and fabric quality.
For everyday care, brush off surface dirt with a soft-bristled brush and hang your coat on a padded hanger to maintain its shape.