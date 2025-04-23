Indoor aloe vera: 5 ways to keep it healthy
What's the story
Growing aloe indoors can be a rewarding experience, both aesthetically and practically.
The hardy succulents are famous for their healing properties and air-purifying abilities.
However, if you want them to thrive indoors, you can try some unconventional methods.
Here, we look at some quirky tricks to help you boost the growth of your aloe plant and keep it healthy and vibrant indoors.
Nutrient boost
Use banana peels as fertilizer
Banana peels are rich in potassium, which is essential for plant growth.
By placing small pieces of banana peel into the soil around your aloe plant, you can provide a natural nutrient boost.
The peels decompose over time, releasing nutrients that enhance the soil's fertility without the need for chemical fertilizers.
Light exposure
Rotate your plant regularly
Aloe plants thrive under proper sunlight, which is essential for their growth and health.
Rotating your plant every few days makes sure that each side gets equal exposure to light. This prevents the plant from growing unevenly and helps maintain its balanced shape.
Equal light exposure across all parts is essential for effective photosynthesis, which contributes significantly to the plant's overall well-being.
Antifungal properties
Use cinnamon powder on soil
Cinnamon powder has natural antifungal properties, which makes it a great protector for your aloe plant against fungal infections.
Just sprinkle a little cinnamon powder on the surface of the soil, and you can prevent mold growth and keep pests away from your aloe.
This simple method encourages the growth of healthy roots by making sure the growing environment is clean and free from fungal threats.
Pure hydration
Water with rainwater or distilled water
Using rainwater or distilled water instead of tap water gives pure hydration without the chemicals like chlorine or fluoride present in municipal supplies.
These chemicals can sometimes damage sensitive plants like aloe vera over time.
Collecting rainwater or using distilled options make sure your plant gets clean moisture necessary for its growth.
Soil enrichment
Add coffee grounds sparingly
Coffee grounds are also a great source of nitrogen. Enrich your soil by using them sparingly around an aloe plant's base.
But don't get carried away. Coffee grounds are acidic in nature themselves and using them excessively can cause acidity problems in potting mixtures.
So moderation is key here.