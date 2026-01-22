Ways you can combine radish and miso in dishes

Radishes and miso paste are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of many dishes with their unique flavors. While radishes offer a crisp texture and peppery taste, miso paste adds a rich umami flavor. Together, they create a harmonious balance that can enhance salads, soups, and even desserts. Here are five unexpected ways to use radishes and miso paste in your cooking routine.

Dressing Miso-radish salad dressing Combine grated radishes with miso paste for a zesty salad dressing. Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and a tablespoon of miso paste until smooth. Add finely grated radish for an extra crunch. This dressing goes well with mixed greens or can be used as a dip for fresh vegetables.

Soup Radish miso soup twist Add sliced radishes to your traditional miso soup for an interesting twist. The peppery flavor of the radish goes well with the savory taste of the miso broth. Simply add sliced radishes while simmering tofu and seaweed in water mixed with miso paste. Serve hot as an appetizer or light meal.

Pickling Pickled radishes with miso glaze Pickling radishes with a hint of miso glaze gives them a unique tangy flavor. Slice radishes thinly and soak them in vinegar mixed with sugar and salt until tender. Brush them lightly with a diluted mixture of miso paste before serving as a side dish or sandwich topping.

Roasting Roasted vegetables with miso-radish drizzle Roast your favorite vegetables like carrots or potatoes, and finish them off with a drizzle of miso-radish sauce. To make the sauce, mix softened butter or olive oil with equal parts grated radish and white miso paste until well-combined. This adds an unexpected layer of flavor to your roasted veggies.