The ultimate Ladakh rafting adventure guide

Rafting in Ladakh is an adventure of a lifetime, especially on the Zanskar River. The river, which flows through the stunning landscapes of Ladakh, offers an exhilarating experience for adventure lovers. With its crystal-clear waters and challenging rapids, the Zanskar River is a must-visit for those looking for thrill and beauty in one place. Here's all about this amazing rafting journey.

Timing Best time for rafting adventures The best time to go rafting on the Zanskar River is during the summer months of June to September. During this period, the water levels are just right, making it safe and exciting for rafters. The weather is also pleasant, allowing adventurers to enjoy the stunning views along the way. Going during these months ensures an unforgettable experience with optimal conditions.

Gear Essential gear for safe rafting Having the right gear is essential for a safe rafting trip on the Zanskar River. Participants should wear a life jacket and helmet at all times. Waterproof clothing keeps you dry and warm in cold waters. Sunscreen and sunglasses protect against UV rays reflected off water surfaces. A sturdy pair of shoes with good grip prevents slipping on wet surfaces.

Rapids Understanding river rapids The Zanskar River has a range of rapids from mild to extremely difficult ones, catering to different skill levels. From beginners to experts, there's something for everyone. Knowing the difficulty level of each rapid helps in planning your trip and ensuring safety. Guides usually brief participants about upcoming challenges, so everyone is prepared and can enjoy the thrill without compromising safety.