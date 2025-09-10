Try these rain-proof hairstyles this monsoon

While monsoon season greets us with refreshing rains, it also makes it difficult to deal with our hair. The humidity and moisture make hair frizzy and unruly, making it tough to keep that sleek look intact. But alas, with the right hairstyles, you can stay stylish even on the wettest of days. Here are some practical rain-proof hairstyle ideas to stay polished all monsoon long.

Tip 1 Classic bun for elegance A classic bun is the best bet for rainy days. It keeps your hair neatly tucked away, preventing frizz and tangles due to humidity. For this look, simply tie your hair in a high or low bun and secure it with bobby pins or a hair tie. The style not only looks elegant but also makes sure that your hair stays in place despite the weather.

Tip 2 Braided styles to combat frizz Braids are your best bet and the most effective way to keep frizzy hair in check during the monsoons. You could go for an easy three-strand braid or try your hand at a fishtail or French braid. They keep your hair from going everywhere and being exposed to the moisture, lowering frizz. Braids also add texture and interest to your entire look and are practical for rainy days.

Tip 3 Sleek ponytail for simplicity A sleek ponytail is as chic as it gets, but also super functional when it comes to rain-proof hairstyles. Start by applying some anti-frizz serum or gel to smoothen out any flyaways, before gathering your hair into a ponytail at the height you want. Secure it tightly with an elastic band to ensure it stays intact throughout the day, giving you a neat look, rain or shine.

Tip 4 Headscarves as stylish accessories Headscarves make for chic accessories and keep your hairstyle from going haywire in the rain. Pick colorful prints or solid colors that match your outfit and tie them around your head in different styles like turban knots or basic wraps over a bun or ponytail. This will not only amp up your style statement but also protect you from humidity-related problems like frizziness, efficiently.