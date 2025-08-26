Rajasthan itinerary: Cities you must visit

From its rich cultural heritage to traditional crafts, Rajasthan as a state offers a lot to explore. Each city is known for something unique when it comes to artisanal products. From intricately woven textiles to exquisite pottery, exploring these crafts will give you an insight into the local culture and traditions. Here's an itinerary of key cities where you can explore the traditional crafts of Rajasthan.

#1 Jaipur: The Pink city's block printing Jaipur, the Pink City, is famous for its block printing techniques. The craft involves the use of carved wooden blocks to print intricate patterns on fabric. You can visit workshops and watch artisans demonstrate the age-old technique, letting you witness the meticulous process firsthand. The vibrant colors and detailed designs make Jaipur's block-printed textiles highly sought after among locals and tourists alike.

#2 Jodhpur: Blue city's Bandhani art Jodhpur, popularly known as the Blue City because of its blue-painted houses, is also famous for Bandhani art. This tie-dye technique involves tying small portions of fabric with thread before dyeing it in bright colors. It leaves behind a beautiful pattern of dots or waves on cloth. You can head to local markets to buy Bandhani sarees or scarves as souvenirs, and learn about this traditional craft from skilled artisans.