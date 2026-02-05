To know more about human health, read these books

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a prominent Indian microbiologist, has recommended five books that provide a deep insight into the history and impact of viruses. These books are essential for anyone interested in understanding the complex relationship between humans and viruses. They cover various aspects of virology, from historical accounts to scientific discoveries. Each book offers a unique perspective on how viruses have shaped human health and society.

#1 'Virusphere' by Frank Ryan Frank Ryan's Virusphere delves into the history of viruses and their impact on human evolution. The book explores how viral infections have influenced genetic changes in humans over centuries. It also discusses famous pandemics and their effects on populations. This book is a great read for anyone interested in the intersection of virology and human development.

#2 'Spillover: Animal Infections...' by David Quammen David Quammen's Spillover examines the transmission of diseases from animals to humans, a process known as spillover. The book details various case studies of zoonotic infections, providing insights into potential future pandemics. Quammen's narrative combines scientific research with storytelling, making it accessible to both lay readers and professionals.

#3 'The Coming Plague....' by Laurie Garrett Laurie Garrett's The Coming Plague covers emerging infectious diseases in detail. The book discusses environmental factors contributing to the rise of new pathogens. It also emphasizes the importance of global health measures in combating these threats. Garrett's work serves as a warning about the potential consequences if we fail to address environmental imbalances.

#4 'Science: A Four Thousand Year History' by Patricia Fara Patricia Fara's Science: A Four Thousand Year History provides an illustrated guide to various microbes, including viruses that have changed history. This visually engaging book gives readers a glimpse of the fascinating world of microorganisms that have played a part in shaping our past. It is a good pick for those who like visual learning along with scientific facts.