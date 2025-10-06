Red bell peppers v/s broccoli: Which has more vitamin C?

Red bell peppers and broccoli are two of the most popular vegetables known for their health benefits. Both are packed with vitamins, especially vitamin C, which is important for a healthy immune system and skin. Today, we look at the vitamin C content in red bell peppers and broccoli to determine which of the two is better at providing this important nutrient.

#1 Vitamin C content in red bell peppers Red bell peppers are famous for their high vitamin C content. One medium red bell pepper can give you over 150% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to boost their immune system or improve skin health. The bright color of these peppers indicates the presence of antioxidants, which can also help fight free radicals in the body.

#2 Vitamin C content in broccoli Broccoli is another vegetable that is high in vitamin C, but it is a little less than red bell peppers. One cup of chopped broccoli gives you around 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Broccoli also offers other nutrients such as fiber and vitamin K, making it a great addition to any balanced diet. Its versatility in cooking makes it easy to add to different meals.

#3 Comparing nutritional benefits While both red bell peppers and broccoli are excellent sources of vitamin C, they also offer other nutritional benefits that can influence your choice. Red bell peppers are also rich in beta-carotene, which promotes eye health, while broccoli provides more fiber per serving, which promotes digestion. Depending on your dietary needs, either vegetable can be beneficial.