Red lentils or green peas: Which is healthier?

Red lentils and green peas are two of the most popular plant-based protein sources. Both are packed with essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet. While red lentils are known for their quick cooking time and high protein content, green peas are known for their versatility and sweet flavor. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of both to help you choose the best for your diet.

#1 Protein content comparison Red lentils pack a punch with around 26% protein by weight, making them an excellent source of plant-based protein. Green peas also offer a decent protein content of about 5% by weight. While red lentils are more concentrated in terms of protein, green peas still contribute significantly to daily protein intake when consumed in larger quantities.

#2 Fiber benefits of each Both red lentils and green peas are high in fiber, which is essential for digestive health. Red lentils provide about eight grams of fiber per cup when cooked, while green peas provide around four grams per cup when cooked. The higher fiber content in red lentils can help with digestion and keep you full longer, while green peas offer their own digestive benefits.

#3 Vitamins and minerals present Red lentils are a great source of iron and folate, which are important for blood health and cell division, respectively. Green peas are rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which are important for immune function and bone health, respectively. Depending on your nutritional needs, you can choose one over the other based on the vitamins and minerals you want.

