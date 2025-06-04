How to style classic jeans for summer
What's the story
Classic jeans are a staple in every wardrobe, versatile and comfortable.
With summer just around the corner, it's time to rethink how you wear them to suit the season.
By making a few tweaks and adding some creative touches, you can easily turn your jeans into the perfect summer outfit.
Here are some practical tips to help you reinvent your classic jeans for a fresh summer look.
Light wash
Opt for light wash denim
Light wash denim is perfect for summer as it reflects sunlight and keeps you cooler than darker shades.
This light hue also goes better with bright colors and patterns giving you more room to play with.
Think of trading your dark jeans for light wash ones to achieve that airy, relaxed vibe perfect for sunny days.
Distressed look
Experiment with distressed styles
Distressed jeans add an element of casual coolness that works perfectly with the laid-back feel of summer.
The rips and frays not only add visual interest but also increase breathability, making them comfortable during hot weather.
Try wearing distressed styles in your outfits to give your look an edgy twist.
Breezy tops
Pair with breezy tops
Pairing classic jeans with lightweight tops can do the trick. Not only does it keep you stylish, but also comfortable in the heat.
Opt for cotton or linen as fabrics that allow air circulation, keeping you cool all day.
Loose-fitting blouses or tank tops can complement the structure of denim and add a touch of elegance too.
Rolled hem
Roll up your jeans' hem
Rolling up your jeans' hem is an easy yet effective way to make them more appropriate for summer.
Not only does this trick look stylish, but it also allows better air circulation around your ankles, making you more comfortable on warm days.
Whether you're heading to the beach or walking around town, rolled hems will provide you with practicality without compromising on fashion.
Accessories
Accessorize thoughtfully
Accessories can take any outfit to the next level by adding personality and flair with little to no effort.
Think about using belts in bright colors or patterns to accentuate your waistline when wearing high-waisted jeans.
Sunglasses, hats, or statement jewelry pieces can further elevate your overall look while serving functional benefits like sun protection during outdoor activities.