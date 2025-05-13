Flavors of Uttarakhand: 5 breakfast dishes to try
What's the story
Nestled in northern India, Uttarakhand serves some delectable breakfast dishes that are a true reflection of the state's rich culture and natural abundance.
Not only are these dishes healthy, but they also give an insight into the region's traditional culinary practices.
From wholesome grains to spicy flavors, each dish has a story of its own.
Here are 5 Uttarakhand breakfast dishes you must try!
Spicy potatoes
Aloo ke gutke: A spicy potato delight
Popularly served as a breakfast dish in Uttarakhand, aloo ke gutke is a preparation of boiled potatoes tossed in local spices.
The dish is simple but tasty, and is often garnished with coriander leaves and served with puris or chapatis.
The addition of mustard oil gives it a distinctive taste and makes it different from other potato-based dishes.
It is usually served during festivals and special occasions.
Sweet millet
Jhangora ki kheer: Sweet millet pudding
Jhangora ki kheer is a sweet pudding made from barnyard millet, known locally as jhangora.
This dessert-like breakfast option is cooked with milk and sugar, flavored with cardamom, and garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews.
It provides an energy boost for the day ahead while offering a unique taste experience due to its creamy texture and subtle sweetness.
Lentil power
Chainsoo: Protein-packed lentil dish
Chainsoo is a protein-rich dish prepared from black gram lentils roasted and ground into a coarse powder and cooked with spices including cumin seeds, garlic, ginger paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, etc., in mustard oil until it thickens into a gravy.
This dish goes well alongside steamed rice, making it the perfect choice for those looking for wholesome meal options in the wee hours.
Spinach delight
Kafuli: Spinach-based nutrient boost
Kafuli is a healthy breakfast option, made mainly of spinach and fenugreek leaves, blended into a thick green curry.
Yogurt is added for tanginess, balanced with earthy undertones from traditional herbs and spices like cumin seeds, garlic, ginger paste, turmeric powder, and red chili flakes.
This dish makes sure each bite is packed with nutrients and essential vitamins and minerals for optimum health.
Sweet treat
Thekua: Traditional sweet snack
Thekua, a snack and dessert in one, from Bihar and neighboring states, has made its way to Uttarakhand's staple offerings.
And why wouldn't it, given how easy it is to make?
Wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee kneaded into a dough, small discs shaped, and deep-fried till golden brown perfection is achieved.
The crispy outer with soft and chewy inside makes it a perfect tea/coffee partner!