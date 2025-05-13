5 amazing beetroot recipes to savor
What's the story
Beetroot has become one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables to use in a range of dishes.
The earthy flavor and vibrant color of the vegetable make it a favorite among home cooks.
From salads to soups, beetroot can easily be the star ingredient of several recipes.
Here are five amazing beetroot recipes that you can try at home.
Fresh salad
Beetroot and quinoa salad
This salad mixes the earthy flavors of beetroot with the nutty taste of quinoa.
Cook quinoa according to package instructions, then mix with roasted beetroot cubes, chopped parsley, and crumbled feta cheese.
Dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing dish that's perfect for lunch or as a side.
Warm soup
Creamy beetroot soup
A creamy beetroot soup is the most comforting, yet nutritious.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until it softens.
Add chopped beetroot and vegetable broth, and simmer until the beets are tender.
Blend until smooth, adding cream/coconut milk for extra richness.
Season with salt and pepper before serving hot.
Tasty dip
Beetroot hummus dip
Beetroot hummus is a colorful twist on traditional hummus.
Roast beetroots until tender, then blend them with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and cumin until smooth.
This vibrant dip pairs well with pita bread or fresh vegetables for an appetizing snack or party platter.
Crispy snack
Roasted beet chips
For a healthy alternative to potato chips, try making roasted beet chips at home.
Thinly slice beetroots with a mandoline slicer to keep them evenly thick.
Toss slices in olive oil and sea salt before spreading them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius) until crispy.
Savory dish
Beetroot risotto delight
Beetroot risotto provides an elegant dining experience with little fuss of preparation.
Start by cooking arborio rice slowly while stirring often.
Add vegetable stock gradually to keep grains moist but firm, which should take around 20 minutes.
Stir in grated Parmesan cheese just before serving, and season with freshly ground black pepper if desired.