From raw to roasted: 5 carrot recipes you'll love
What's the story
If you want to add a punch of flavor and color to your meal, carrots are the way to go.
Super nutritious and delicious, carrots are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making an excellent choice for health buffs.
Raw or cooked, you can use carrots in a number of ways.
Here are five tempting carrot recipes that will energize your meals and delight your taste buds.
Soup recipe
Carrot ginger soup delight
Carrot ginger soup is the best kind of comfort dish you can get, regardless of the season.
How to go about it? Saute onions in olive oil until they are translucent. Add chopped carrots, fresh ginger, and vegetable broth. Let the mixture simmer till carrots are tender, then blend it until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Not only is this soup delicious, but also rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C.
Salad recipe
Spiced carrot salad crunch
For a refreshing side, try spiced carrot salad.
Grate fresh carrots into thin strips and toss them with lemon juice, olive oil, cumin seeds, coriander powder, salt, and pepper.
Add chopped parsley for extra flavor.
This salad is light yet satisfying and gives a good dose of fiber.
Pancake recipe
Savory carrot pancakes treat
Savory carrot pancakes make for an exciting breakfast or brunch option.
Simply grate carrots finely and mix them with flour, baking powder, milk (plant-based milk alternative if preferred), egg substitute, salt, and pepper.
Cook spoonfuls of batter on a hot skillet until golden brown on both the sides.
Serve these pancakes warm, topped with yogurt or sour cream (if desired).
Roasting technique
Roasted carrots with herbs magic
Roasting enhances the natural sweetness of carrots while adding depth to the flavor.
To make roasted herb-infused carrots, toss peeled baby carrots with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Roast them at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for around 25 minutes until tender and lightly browned.
Sprinkle fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary before serving for an aromatic touch.
Glazing method
Sweet glazed carrots twist
Sweet glazed carrots are a great way to add a sweet note to your meal.
Simply boil sliced carrots in water until just tender. Drain and return them to the pan.
Add butter, honey, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the glaze is thickened and coats all the carrot pieces evenly.
Sweet and savory bliss!