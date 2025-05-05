Halwa across India: A journey through regions and recipes
A staple across Indian homes, halwa has a long history and an even longer list of variants all over the country.
The sweet dish is prepared using the same basic ingredients (semolina, sugar, ghee) but varies in taste and texture according to where you are.
From the saffron-laden sooji halwa of North India to the coconut-heavy Thirunelveli halwa of South, each version has a story.
Semolina special
North India's sooji delight
In North India, sooji halwa is a must-have during festivals and celebrations.
Prepared with semolina roasted in ghee, the dish is sweetened with either sugar or jaggery. Sometimes, cardamom is added for flavor.
This version is mostly garnished with nuts such as almonds or cashews.
The ease of preparation makes it a go-to choice for quick desserts during festive occasions.
Coconut infusion
South India's irresistible Thirunelveli halwa
Thirunelveli halwa from Tamil Nadu is unique for using wheat milk instead of semolina.
The process includes extracting milk from soaked wheat grains, which are cooked with sugar until they attain a jelly-like consistency.
Coconut oil makes this halwa variant rich and distinctively flavorful than its northern counterpart.
Gram flour twist
Western India's unique Mohanthal
Mohanthal is Gujarat's contribution to the halwa family.
While other versions are made out of semolina or wheat milk, Mohanthal uses gram flour as its base.
The flour is roasted in ghee before being combined with sugar syrup flavored with saffron and cardamom.
This dense dessert is often studded with nuts, like pistachios, for added texture.
Lentil variation
Eastern India's chana dal wonder
In Eastern India, especially Bengal and Odisha, chana dal halwa offers a unique twist on the classic dessert.
Instead of grains or flours found elsewhere, this version uses split chickpeas as its base.
The chickpeas are slowly cooked on low flame until they form a smooth paste.
Generous amounts of clarified butter are then added along with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. Together, they make each bite indulgent.