What's the story

A staple across Indian homes, halwa has a long history and an even longer list of variants all over the country.

The sweet dish is prepared using the same basic ingredients (semolina, sugar, ghee) but varies in taste and texture according to where you are.

From the saffron-laden sooji halwa of North India to the coconut-heavy Thirunelveli halwa of South, each version has a story.