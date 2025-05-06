What's the story

Avocados are a versatile, nutritious fruit that plant-based lovers adore for their creamy texture and rich taste.

From healthy fats to vitamins and minerals, avocados can be incorporated into a range of dishes that suit your taste buds.

Be it salads, spreads, or even desserts, avocados have something for everyone.

Here are five delightful avocado recipes that'll inspire your next plant-based meal.