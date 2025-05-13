Simple breathing exercises to calm your mind
What's the story
We all know how quickly breathing exercises can help you achieve mental calm.
Not only do they reduce stress, but they also help improve focus, and enhance your overall well-being.
Just by focusing on your breath, you can create a sense of peace and relaxation within a few minutes.
Here are some simple breathing techniques you can try to bring immediate calmness to your mind.
Belly focus
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing means you inhale deep through your nose, allowing the diaphragm to expand fully.
This technique lowers stress levels as it activates body's relaxation response.
For this exercise, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and other on your belly, and breathe deep through your nose while feeling your belly rise.
Structured calm
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a systematic technique where one inhales for four counts, holds the breath for four counts, exhales for four counts, and holds again for four counts.
This technique helps calm the nervous system by regulating oxygen intake and mindful awareness.
It is commonly used by people wanting to improve concentration and alleviate anxiety.
Balanced breath
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice that balances energy flow within the body.
To perform this exercise, close one nostril with a finger while inhaling through the other nostril, then switch nostrils before exhaling.
This technique promotes mental clarity by harmonizing both hemispheres of the brain.
Relaxation rhythm
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 breathing method has been designed to promote relaxation quickly.
Inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds; hold your breath for seven seconds; then exhale completely through your mouth over eight seconds, with a whooshing sound if possible.
This pattern helps slow down the heart rate, which helps achieve tranquility effectively.