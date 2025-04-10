Discover remote waterfalls perfect for a swim
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls, many of which are safe for swimming.
These natural beauties are mostly tucked away in secluded spots, making them the perfect respite from busy city life.
While discovering these hidden gems, it's important to ensure your safety and that of the environment.
Here are a few remote African waterfalls where you can swim without any worries.
Tugela Falls
Tugela Falls: A majestic experience
Tugela Falls in South Africa is among the tallest waterfalls in the world, tumbling down the Drakensberg Mountains.
The vicinity features a number of pools that can be swum in certain seasons when levels of water are lower. However, visitors must be careful and check the local conditions before jumping in.
The falls make for an awe-inspiring backdrop for adventure and serenity seekers.
Ouzoud Falls
Ouzoud Falls: A Moroccan oasis
Located in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, Ouzoud Falls is a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
The falls have several tiers with natural pools at their bases, perfect for a swim in the warmer months.
You can also hike trails around the area or take a boat ride to get up close with the cascading waters.
Just be mindful of slippery rocks while discovering this beautiful spot!
Epupa Falls
Epupa Falls: Namibia's hidden gem
Epupa Falls sits on the Namibia-Angola border, providing breathtaking views and peaceful swimming spots along the Kunene River.
The falls are lined with greenery and interesting rock formations, making it an ideal spot to unwind.
Swimmers can be cautious of changing currents, but can locate safe spots near calmer stretches of the riverbank.
Maletsunyane Falls
Maletsunyane Falls: Lesotho's natural wonder
Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho has a stunning drop into a deep gorge below—a view that lures adventurers around the globe.
While swimming right under these powerful falls may not be a good idea considering strong currents, there are pools in the vicinity where visitors can safely get a taste of cool waters in the middle of breathtaking scenery.