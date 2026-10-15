How resistance training improves your mood
What's the story
Resistance training, a form of exercise that involves working against some force, is usually associated with physical benefits such as increased strength and muscle tone. However, it can also have a positive impact on your mental health. By incorporating resistance training into your routine, you can improve your mood and overall mental well-being. Here are five ways resistance training can boost your mood.
Tip 1
Release of endorphins
Resistance training also helps in the release of endorphins, which are natural chemicals in the brain that act as pain relievers and mood elevators.
These endorphins help reduce stress and anxiety levels, making you feel happier and more relaxed after a workout session.
The increased endorphin production during resistance training can lead to a more positive outlook on life.
Tip 2
Improved sleep quality
Regular resistance training can also improve sleep quality by regulating sleep patterns and reducing insomnia symptoms.
Better sleep contributes to improved mood by allowing the body and mind to rest and recover adequately.
As a result, people who engage in regular resistance training often report feeling more energetic and less irritable during the day.
Tip 3
Enhanced self-esteem
Engaging in resistance training regularly can also boost self-esteem by improving physical appearance and building strength.
As individuals notice changes in their body composition or strength levels, they tend to feel more confident about themselves.
This enhanced self-esteem translates into better mood stability, as individuals become more accepting of themselves.
Tip 4
Reduced symptoms of depression
Studies have shown that resistance training can help reduce symptoms of depression by increasing serotonin levels in the brain.
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating mood.
By participating in regular resistance exercises, individuals may experience fewer depressive symptoms over time.
Tip 5
Increased resilience to stress
Regular participation in resistance training builds resilience against stress by teaching the body how to cope with physical challenges.
This resilience translates into better handling of everyday stressors without becoming overwhelmed or anxious.
As individuals become more adept at managing stress through exercise, their overall mood improves significantly over time.