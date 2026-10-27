5 easy vintage knot hairstyles for a glamorous updo
What's the story
Knot hairstyles are the perfect combination of vintage charm and modern flair. These timeless styles have been reinvented to suit today's fashion sensibilities, giving you a versatile option for any occasion. From the classic elegance of the past to contemporary twists, knot hairstyles offer endless possibilities for self-expression. Here are five ways to style your hair with knots, blending retro and modern elements seamlessly.
#1
Classic top knot with a twist
The classic top knot is a favorite for its simplicity and elegance.
To give it a modern twist, try adding some texture with loose strands or braids around the base. This not only adds volume but also gives an interesting visual contrast.
The style works well for both casual outings and formal events, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to blend classic and contemporary looks.
#2
Low chignon with modern flair
A low chignon is a sophisticated option that screams vintage elegance.
To give it a modern flair, you could add asymmetrical parts or incorporate hair accessories like pins or combs with geometric designs.
This way, you can keep the timeless appeal of the chignon while adding a touch of modernity to your overall look.
#3
Half-up knot hairstyle
The half-up knot hairstyle is the best of both worlds, letting you keep some hair down while tying the top part in a cute little knot.
This style works well with straight, wavy, or curly hair, and can be dressed up with accessories like ribbons or clips for a more playful vibe.
#4
Messy bun with vintage touches
A messy bun is the perfect way to achieve that effortless chic look while still keeping it classy with vintage touches, like soft curls framing your face or delicate hairpins from eras gone by.
This balance between casual ease and refined detail makes it ideal for everyday wear, as well as special occasions when you want to look effortlessly stylish.
#5
Braided knot hairstyle
Braiding adds an intricate element to any knot hairstyle, giving it a unique texture and depth.
A braided knot can be a simple braid wrapped into a bun or a complex fishtail braid leading into an elegant updo.
This style marries traditional braiding techniques with modern knotting methods, giving you a sophisticated yet unique look.