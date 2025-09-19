Rice noodles: 5 dishes you'll love

Rice noodles are a staple in many Asian cuisines, famous for their versatility and delicate texture. These gluten-free noodles can be used in a variety of dishes, from stir-fries to soups. They soak up flavors beautifully, making them a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Here are five popular dishes that highlight the unique qualities of rice noodles, giving you a taste of their culinary potential.

Dish 1 Pad Thai: A classic favorite Pad Thai is a famous street food dish from Thailand that features rice noodles stir-fried with plenty of toppings. It is usually flavored with tamarind paste, sauce, and lime juice. The dish is garnished with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro. Its sweet and tangy flavors make it a favorite around the world.

Dish 2 Pho: A Vietnamese delight Pho is a traditional Vietnamese soup comprising rice noodles in a savory broth with herbs and spices. This dish is garnished with fresh basil leaves, lime wedges, and chili peppers. The clear broth and tender noodles make pho a comforting meal that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Dish 3 Bun cha: A Hanoi specialty Bun cha is a popular dish from Hanoi, Vietnam. It consists of grilled patties served over rice vermicelli noodles. The dish is served with pickled vegetables and fresh herbs like mint or cilantro. Diners dip the components into a sweet-sour sauce made from vinegar or lime juice mixed with sugar.

Dish 4 Drunken noodles: Spicy stir-fry Drunken noodles, or pad kee mao, is a spicy stir-fry of wide rice noodles with vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli in soy sauce-based seasoning. The heat comes from Thai bird chilies or sriracha sauce, giving an exciting kick to every bite without overpowering other flavors.