Driving through Albania's Llogara Pass? Must-visit stops

Exploring Albania's Llogara Pass is a road trip adventure that promises stunning views and unique experiences. This scenic route, which connects the coastal town of Dhivach and the Ionian Sea, is a must-visit for anyone looking for a mix of nature and culture. With its winding roads and breathtaking landscapes, the pass offers several stops that add to the journey. Here are five must-visit stops on this exciting road trip.

#1 Visit the Albanian Riviera The Albanian Riviera is famous for its gorgeous beaches and crystal-clear waters. This stretch of coastline is dotted with small villages where you can soak in the sun or take part in water sports. The area is less crowded than other Mediterranean destinations, making it a perfect place for some peace and quiet. You can also explore local markets and try traditional Albanian cuisine at seaside restaurants.

#2 Explore Dhermi village Dhermi village is famous for its stunning architecture and rich history. Situated on a hillside overlooking the sea, it gives you panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. You can stroll through narrow streets lined with stone houses, visit ancient churches, or relax on nearby beaches. The village also hosts cultural events during summer months that showcase traditional music and dance.

#3 Discover Jale Beach Jale Beach is known for its lively atmosphere and beautiful scenery. The beach is lined with bars where you can enjoy refreshing drinks while listening to live music or watching sunset views over the Ionian Sea. Jale Beach is ideal for those looking for some fun under the sun or a relaxing time by the sea.

#4 Visit Llogara National Park Llogara National Park provides an ideal escape into nature with its diverse flora and fauna. The park features hiking trails that lead to stunning viewpoints overlooking both mountainsides and coastal areas below. Wildlife enthusiasts may spot various bird species inhabiting this protected area while enjoying peaceful walks amidst lush greenery.