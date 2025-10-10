Roasted lotus seeds: 5 ways to add flavor

Roasted lotus seeds, also known as makhana, are a crunchy snack loaded with health benefits. They are low on calories and high on protein, making them an ideal choice for a healthy snacking option. You can easily amp up the flavor of these seeds with a few simple ingredients. Here are five easy ways to add flavor to roasted lotus seeds, making them even more delicious and enjoyable.

Tip 1 Spicy masala twist For those who love a kick in their snacks, adding a spicy masala mix can do the trick. Simply toss the roasted lotus seeds in a mixture of red chili powder, turmeric, and cumin powder. This combination not only adds heat but also enhances the overall taste profile of the seeds. Adjust the spice levels according to your preference for an extra zing.

Tip 2 Sweet cinnamon delight Transform your roasted lotus seeds into a sweet treat by adding cinnamon powder and a hint of sugar or honey. This combination gives them a warm and comforting flavor that's perfect for those with a sweet tooth. The natural sweetness of honey pairs well with cinnamon, making it an irresistible snack option.

Tip 3 Tangy lemon zest Adding lemon zest is an easy way to add a refreshing tang to roasted lotus seeds. Just grate some lemon peel over the seeds and mix well. The citrusy aroma and flavor will make the snack more lively without overpowering its natural taste.

Tip 4 Herb-infused flavor boost Infuse your roasted lotus seeds with herbs like rosemary or thyme for an aromatic experience. Simply crush these dried herbs and mix them with the seeds after roasting. The subtle herbal notes will add depth to your snack while keeping it healthy.