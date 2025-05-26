Rowing v/s kickboxing: Which keeps you fitter?
Rowing and kickboxing are two widely popular fitness activities.
While both are excellent cardio workouts, they can also help you build emotional resilience.
Rowing and kickboxing have some unique advantages that make them appealing to different people based on their fitness goals and preferences.
Here's a comparison of the two to help you choose the one more suited to you.
Rowing: A full-body workout
Rowing is a low-impact exercise that works several muscle groups simultaneously, offering a thorough full-body workout.
It mainly focuses on legs, core, back, and arms while also increasing cardiovascular endurance.
Rowing's rhythmic action can improve coordination and balance, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded fitness regimen without stressing the joints too much.
Kickboxing: High-intensity cardio
Kickboxing is a high-intensity workout that combines martial arts techniques with fast-paced cardio movements.
This exercise is perfect for getting your heart pumping in no time, which means improved cardiovascular health over time.
Since kickboxing is dynamic, it burns a lot of calories in no time and improves one's agility, strength and flexibility with varied movements like punches and kicks.
Emotional benefits of rowing
Rowing, due to its meditative qualities, has a lot to offer when it comes to emotional benefits.
The repetitive motion helps you focus on your breathing patterns and rhythm, which promotes mental clarity and reduces stress levels.
Plus, being out on the water or using a rowing machine indoors can create a calming environment that helps you relax while making you disciplined with consistent practice.
Emotional resilience through kickboxing
Kickboxing also provides emotional resilience by releasing pent-up stress or frustration through high-energy, powerful movements.
The intensity of the workout also promotes the release of endorphins—natural mood elevators—resulting in a higher sense of well-being after every exercise session.
Additionally, mastering new techniques boosts self-confidence as practitioners not only develop skills to defend themselves but also get physically fit.