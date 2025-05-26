What's the story

Pomegranates are often celebrated for their vibrant color and sweet-tart flavor, but they also offer surprising benefits for skin health.

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, pomegranates can contribute to a healthier complexion.

These fruits have been used in various skincare routines owing to their potential to improve skin texture and appearance.

Here's how pomegranates can benefit your skin and encourage you to include them in your daily regimen.