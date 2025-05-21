Durian v/s plum: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Durian and plum are two completely different fruits that provide two different nutrition profiles.
While durian is often hailed for its creamy texture and pungent smell, plums are famous for their juicy sweetness and bright color.
This article takes a look at the nutrition value of both fruits, comparing them without any conclusion.
Here's looking at their vitamin, mineral, fiber, and calorie content.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Durian serves as a good source of vitamins such as vitamin C and various B vitamins like thiamine and riboflavin.
Plums also offer vitamin C, but in smaller quantities than durians.
However, plums have an advantage with vitamin K content, which contributes to bone health and blood clotting.
Both fruits help fulfill your daily vitamin requirements but differ in particular types they offer.
Minerals
Mineral presence in each fruit
When it comes to minerals, durians are loaded with potassium, which promotes heart health by keeping blood pressure levels normal.
They also provide magnesium, which supports muscle function.
Plums provide lesser amounts of potassium but offer trace elements like copper, which help with iron absorption and collagen formation.
Fiber
Fiber levels: A digestive insight
Fiber is extremely important for good digestive health and both durians and plums provide an excellent amount of it.
Durians are loaded with dietary fiber, which helps regulate bowel movements and promote overall gut health.
Meanwhile, plums are lauded for their high soluble fiber content, which helps lower cholesterol levels when consumed regularly.
This makes both fruits great additions to a gut-friendly diet.
Calories
Calorie counts: Energy considerations
Caloric intake is key to consider when factoring fruit into a diet plan.
Since durians are higher in calories, owing to their dense flesh, they offer energy-dense nutrition for those requiring more calories per serving size.
Plums, on the other hand, have fewer calories making them perfect for low-calorie diets or even snacks between meals without affecting total daily caloric consumption significantly.