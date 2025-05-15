What's the story

Water chestnuts are a versatile ingredient that can add a delightful crunch to various dishes.

Famous for their crisp texture and subtle sweetness, they are commonly used in Asian cuisine but have made their way into several other culinary traditions.

Whether you want to enhance a salad or create a savory stir-fry, water chestnuts offer plenty of possibilities.

Here are five mouthwatering dishes highlighting the uniqueness of this aquatic vegetable.