Pineapple v/s papaya: Which is healthier?
Pineapple and papaya are two tropical fruits famous for their delicious taste and health benefits.
Both the fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them ideal for a healthy diet.
In this article, we will explore the nutrition profile of pineapple and papaya. We will compare their vitamin content, mineral composition, fiber content, calorie count, etc.
Vitamins
Vitamin content analysis
Pineapple is an amazing source of vitamin C, giving more than 100% of the daily recommended intake in one serving. It also has small amounts of vitamins A and B6.
Papaya is also rich in vitamin C but gives more with a high vitamin A content. The fruit gives nearly 30% of the daily recommended intake for vitamin A per serving.
Both fruits support immunity through vitamins.
Minerals
Mineral presence in fruits
When it comes to minerals, pineapple has manganese that supports bone health and metabolism. It also contains small amounts of copper and potassium.
Papaya provides potassium too but is a star with its magnesium content that supports muscle function and heart health.
The mineral composition in both fruits supports various bodily functions necessary for keeping up with your health.
Fiber
Fiber levels compared
Fiber is key to keeping our digestive system healthy and both pineapple and papaya provide the benefits of dietary fiber.
Pineapple offers approximately two grams of fiber per cup serving, which helps in digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements.
Papaya has slightly more fiber (around three grams per cup serving), which keeps our digestive tract healthy by preventing constipation.
Calories
Calorie counts explained
Caloric intake also plays a key role when it comes to picking fruits for a balanced diet.
Both pineapple and papaya are low in calories, with the former boasting about 82 calories per cup serving and the latter being slightly less at around 60 calories/cup serving.
These low-cal counts make both fruits ideal for those looking to keep their weight in check without compromising on flavor/nutrition.