What's the story

Pineapple and papaya are two tropical fruits famous for their delicious taste and health benefits.

Both the fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them ideal for a healthy diet.

In this article, we will explore the nutrition profile of pineapple and papaya. We will compare their vitamin content, mineral composition, fiber content, calorie count, etc.

Here's what you need to know.