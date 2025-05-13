Delicious broccoli salads you'll surely love
What's the story
Broccoli salads are a delicious way to devour this healthy vegetable.
With their colorful hues and varied flavors, these salads can make for a refreshing side dish for any meal.
Be it tangy, creamy, or crunchy, there's a broccoli salad for every palate.
Here are five savory broccoli salads that you must try for your next meal or get-together.
Cheese delight
Classic broccoli and cheese salad
This salad mixes the crunch of fresh broccoli with the rich taste of cheese.
The key ingredients are chopped broccoli florets, shredded cheese, and a light dressing of yogurt or mayonnaise.
You can also add sunflower seeds or almonds for texture and an added layer of flavor.
This classic combination is both filling and super easy to make.
Asian twist
Asian-inspired broccoli salad
If bold flavors are your thing, an Asian-inspired broccoli salad could be just what you're looking for.
This variation usually has ingredients like sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar for dressing.
Throw in some sliced almonds or cashews for the crunch factor.
The result is a savory dish with a tinge of sweetness that goes well with many mains.
Mediterranean flair
Mediterranean broccoli salad
A Mediterranean twist on broccoli salad features ingredients like olives, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese.
The dressing is usually a combination of olive oil with lemon juice and herbs like oregano or basil.
This combination not only highlights the natural flavors of the vegetables but also adds a touch of zestiness that's typical of Mediterranean cuisine.
Avocado creaminess
Creamy avocado broccoli salad
Avocado fans will love this creamy version of broccoli salad.
Mashing ripe avocados into the dressing with lime juice and cilantro gives a smooth texture that pairs beautifully with the crispness of raw broccoli florets.
Diced red onions can add another layer of flavor without overpowering other ingredients.
Spicy kick
Spicy sriracha broccoli salad
For those who like their salads a little spicy, add sriracha to your broccoli salad recipe.
Combine sriracha sauce with honey as a part of your dressing base before tossing it over chopped raw veggies like carrots with steamed broccolis.
Top everything with sesame seeds once you've thoroughly mixed everything up so that every bite packs just enough punch without being overwhelming spicy-wise.