In a vegetarian kitchen, a selection of versatile vegetables is a must-have for nutritious and delicious meals.

These vegetables not only offer essential nutrients but also enhance flavor and texture to dishes.

Be it a quick stir-fry or a hearty stew, some vegetables are the best bet to make sure your meals are satisfying and healthy.

Here are five must-have vegetables to always keep in your vegetarian kitchen staples.