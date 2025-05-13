What's the story

Ginger, a common kitchen staple, is known for its ability to improve digestive wellness.

This root has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries, thanks to its unique properties that may improve digestion.

From calming an upset stomach to enhancing nutrient absorption, ginger comes with plenty of benefits that can help you attain optimal digestive health.

Let's find out some hidden properties of ginger and how they can help your digestive system.