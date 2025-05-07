What's the story

Aniseed, a spice with a unique licorice-like flavor, has always been loved for its ability to elevate dishes as well as its contribution to digestive health.

Given its unique character, aniseed finds its way into various cuisines across the globe.

Apart from enhancing flavors, aniseed is also known for its health benefits, especially when it comes to digestive health.

Here's looking at how aniseed affects digestion and its culinary uses.