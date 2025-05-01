5 delicious ways to cook with jackfruit seeds
What's the story
Jackfruit seeds are often neglected, however, they provide a healthy and versatile ingredient for a variety of dishes.
Rich in protein, fiber, and important vitamins, the seeds can be turned into delicious culinary masterpieces.
If you've never thought of cooking with jackfruit seeds before, now is the best time to discover their potential.
Here are five unique recipes that highlight the versatility of jackfruit seeds in simple yet delicious ways.
Curry delight
Spicy jackfruit seed curry
If you want a flavorful dish, go for spicy jackfruit seed curry. This earthy dish marries the taste of jackfruit seeds with aromatic spices.
Boil the seeds until tender and then saute them with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander.
Simmer the whole thing until well-cooked. This dish goes perfectly with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.
Crunchy munchies
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
Roasted jackfruit seed snack is an easy-to-make treat that offers you a crunchy texture just like nuts.
Boil the seeds until soft and peel off their outer skin.
Toss them in olive oil and seasonings like salt, pepper or paprika, and roast them in an oven at 180 degrees celsius for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.
Creamy spread
Jackfruit seed hummus
Jackfruit seed hummus makes for a creamy alternative to classic chickpea hummus.
Simply boil the seeds until soft; then blend it with tahini, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
This delicious spread can be served as an appetizer with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
Quick sauté
Jackfruit seed stir-fry
A quick stir-fry with jackfruit seeds as its star ingredient makes an excellent side dish or a light meal option when you're pressed for time but flavor takes precedence.
Start by boiling peeled jackfruit seeds till tender.
Now, saute these boiled pieces along with sliced bell peppers, onions, soy sauce, ginger, garlic paste, sesame oil on medium till veggies turn crisp-tender within ten minutes or so.
Sweet treats
Sweetened jack fruit seeds dessert
Sweetened desserts made from boiled, mashed jackfruit seeds with sweetened condensed milk, cardamom powder, dry fruits, and coconut flakes are a delightful treat.
Just mix all the ingredients, form small balls, and refrigerate to set.
Enjoy chilled for a guilt-free indulgence at festive occasions or family gatherings.
Not only does this recipe offer a unique taste experience, it also invites you to explore new flavors.