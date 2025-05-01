What's the story

Jackfruit seeds are often neglected, however, they provide a healthy and versatile ingredient for a variety of dishes.

Rich in protein, fiber, and important vitamins, the seeds can be turned into delicious culinary masterpieces.

If you've never thought of cooking with jackfruit seeds before, now is the best time to discover their potential.

Here are five unique recipes that highlight the versatility of jackfruit seeds in simple yet delicious ways.