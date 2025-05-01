Pets at home? Check out these stylish, fur-proof decor tips
Creating a stylish home that accommodates pets isn't easy, but you can strike a balance between aesthetics and practicality.
Pet-friendly chic is all about weaving durable materials and smart design choices that can handle the wear and tear of furry friends.
With the right fabrics, flooring, furniture, and accessories, pet owners can keep their homes looking beautiful without compromising on their pets' comfort or their own style preferences.
Fabric choices
Choose stain-resistant fabrics
While choosing upholstery for sofas and chairs, go for stain-resistant fabrics such as microfiber or leather alternatives.
These are easy to clean, and resistant to scratches from claws.
Microfiber is especially a hit, as it is durable and repels stains. Leather alternatives give a sleek look, but are cheaper than genuine leather.
Regular vacuuming keeps these fabrics looking good by removing pet hair.
Flooring solutions
Opt for hard flooring options
Carpets may not be the best in pet-friendly homes, given how they tend to trap fur and odor.
Instead, look for hard flooring options like tile, laminate, or vinyl planks. These are easier to clean and less likely to absorb spills or accidents.
Area rugs made from washable materials can add a touch of warmth without compromising on cleanliness.
Make sure rugs have non-slip backings.
Furniture selection
Invest in durable furniture
Choose furniture pieces designed to endure.
Look for items with sturdy frames made of hardwoods or metal that can withstand jumping pets.
Consider those with removable cushion covers that are machine washable for easy maintenance.
Modular furniture lets you rearrange the pieces flexibly if they get damaged over time.
Accessory ideas
Incorporate pet-friendly accessories
Incorporate accessories that specifically address your pet's needs while also complementing your decor style.
Stylish pet beds made from durable materials provide comfort without clashing with interior design themes.
Pick colors that match existing decor elements wherever possible.
Elevated feeding stations keep messes around food bowls at bay by keeping them stable during mealtime activities.
Try decorative containers instead of traditional plastic ones when storing treats nearby too.