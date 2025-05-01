What's the story

Turmeric, a bright yellow spice widely used in cooking, has been making the rounds for its possible benefits in improving memory retention.

Popular for its active compound curcumin, turmeric is thought to exhibit anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may promote brain health.

Adding turmeric to your everyday routine could be a natural way to improve cognitive function and memory retention.

Here's how turmeric can help you with your memory.