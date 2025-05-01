5 indoor plants that require little care
What's the story
Indoor plants can greatly elevate home wellness by purifying the air and bringing a bit of nature indoors.
For beginners, selecting the right plants is essential to ensure they flourish without much effort.
In this article, we take a look at some easy-to-care-for indoor plants that are perfect for novice gardeners.
They require little attention, making them perfect for busy people or non-green thumbs.
Low maintenance
Snake plant: A hardy choice
The snake plant, aka Sansevieria, is a perfect beginner's choice owing to its resilient nature.
It thrives in low light and needs to be watered sparingly, making it ideal for people who may forget about their plants from time to time.
The snake plant also purifies the air by removing toxins such as formaldehyde and benzene.
Air purifier
Peace lily: Elegant and functional
Not only are peace lilies beautiful, but they also do a good job at improving indoor air quality.
They thrive in low light and require watering only once a week.
Their white blooms add an element of elegance to any room, while their ability to remove pollutants like ammonia makes them a practical addition to your home.
Easy propagation
Spider plant: Versatile beauty
Spider plants are adaptable and easy to care for. They thrive in different lighting conditions and need moderate watering.
One of the best parts about spider plants is that they produce "babies" or offshoots that can easily be propagated into new plants, making them a cost-effective option.
Fast growing
Pothos: The beginner's friend
Pothos is often the go-to option for beginners, considering how fast-growing and neglect-tolerant it is.
It grows well in bright, indirect light and low-light areas, and is only required to be watered when the soil feels dry.
Pothos is also known to filter out common household toxins such as xylene and trichloroethylene.
Healing properties
Aloe vera: Medicinal marvel
Not only does Aloe vera make for a low-maintenance plant, but its medicinal properties make it even better. Its soothing gel can be used for skin irritations or minor burns.
It likes bright, indirect sunlight and is only required to be watered every three weeks or so, when the soil dries out completely.
This is perfect even if you travel regularly or have a hectic schedule.