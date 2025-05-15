What's the story

Moringa, popularly known as the "miracle tree," is taking the superfood world by storm with its highly nutritious profile.

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, moringa promises several health benefits that can improve your day-to-day wellness.

From increasing your energy levels to improving your immunity, this amazing plant is turning into a household name.

Here's how adding moringa to your diet can help you.