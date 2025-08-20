Home decor 101: Layer rugs for a stylish look

Rug layering is a fun way to add aesthetic appeal to any room by mixing textures and patterns. Not only does this technique add depth, but it also brings warmth and character into spaces. By layering rugs over one another, homeowners can play with different styles without having to settle on one. This makes it flexible to design, making it easy to change/update a room's vibe.

Tip 1 Choosing complementary colors When layering rugs, choosing complementary colors is key. Begin by picking a base rug in a neutral shade that can seamlessly blend with other colors. Then, layer smaller accent rugs with patterns or hues that complement the primary rug. This way, the space remains harmonious, while the individual layers stand out as well.

Tip 2 Mixing different textures Adding different textures can take layered rugs to another level of interesting. Try mixing and matching wool, jute, and cotton to add an eclectic mix that does wonders for your floor space. The soft and coarse textures play off each other to create a warm setting but mindful of the balance the room's decor has to maintain.

Tip 3 Playing with patterns Another effective trick in rug layering is experimenting with patterns. Pairing geometric designs with floral motifs or stripes can create an eye-catching effect that draws attention without overwhelming the senses. Just make sure that at least one color ties all patterns together for cohesion amidst diversity.