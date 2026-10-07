Running v/s swimming: Here's how they affect your mental health
What's the story
Running and swimming are two of the most popular forms of exercise, both known for their mental health benefits. While running is often associated with the runner's high, swimming is known for its calming effects. Both activities have their unique ways of boosting mental well-being, making them popular choices for those looking to improve their mental health. Here, we explore the mental health benefits of running and swimming.
#1
The runner's high phenomenon
Running can trigger a phenomenon called the runner's high, which is characterized by feelings of euphoria and reduced anxiety.
This feeling is due to the release of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators.
Studies indicate that even a short run can trigger this effect, making it a quick way to boost your mood.
#2
Swimming's calming effect
Swimming also has a calming effect on the mind, thanks to its rhythmic nature and focus on breathing.
The repetitive strokes and controlled breathing patterns can help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation.
Further, being in water has been shown to lower cortisol levels, which is associated with stress reduction.
#3
Social interaction opportunities
Both running and swimming provide opportunities for social interaction, which can improve mental health.
Joining a running group or swim team gives you a chance to meet like-minded people, which can help combat loneliness and build a sense of community.
These social connections are essential for emotional support and improving overall well-being.
#4
Improved sleep quality
Regular running or swimming can also improve sleep quality, which is important for mental health.
Both activities tire out the body physically, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep longer.
Better sleep patterns contribute to improved mood regulation and cognitive function, making you feel more energized during the day.