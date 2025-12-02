Here's why sabudana khichdi is a must-try street breakfast dish 

Sabudana khichdi is a popular street breakfast in India, especially during fasting days. This dish, made from tapioca pearls, is light yet filling. It is easy to prepare and can be found at many street stalls. The combination of peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices makes it a favorite among many. Here's what makes sabudana khichdi a must-try street breakfast option.

Ingredients and preparation To prepare sabudana khichdi, you need soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, potatoes, green chilies, and cumin seeds. The pearls are soaked overnight to make them soft. In a pan, cumin seeds are tempered with green chilies and chopped potatoes. The soaked pearls are added along with crushed peanuts and salt. Cooked on low flame until the pearls turn translucent, it is ready to be served.

Nutritional benefits Sabudana khichdi is low in calories but high in carbohydrates, making it an ideal energy booster for fasting days. The peanuts add protein and healthy fats to the dish. Potatoes provide fiber and essential nutrients like vitamin C and potassium. This combination ensures that you get the energy you need without feeling too full or heavy.

Variations across regions Different regions in India have their own versions of sabudana khichdi, depending on local tastes and ingredients. In Maharashtra, for example, it is often garnished with coriander leaves and served with a side of yogurt or curd for added flavor. In Gujarat, a little sugar may be added to balance the spice levels.