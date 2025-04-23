You can make these dog toys with household items
What's the story
If you are looking for a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to repurpose common household items into dog toys, look no further.
It's an easy way to keep your pet entertained, save some bucks, and reduce waste.
Here's a guide with ideas to make safe, enjoyable toys with things lying around your house.
Fabric fun
Old T-shirts as tug toys
Old T-shirts can be turned into durable tug toys for dogs.
Just cut the shirts into strips, braid them tightly together, and knot the ends to make a sturdy toy.
This gives an excellent way for dogs to engage in interactive play, while also helping clean their teeth through the act of chewing.
Sock surprise
Tennis balls in socks
An old sock and a tennis ball make an exciting toy for those dogs who love to fetch or chew.
Just place the tennis ball inside the sock, tie a knot on the open end, and let your dog enjoy hours of fun.
The texture of the sock adds an extra element of interest, making it more engaging than a plain ball.
Bottle crunch
Plastic bottles as crunchy chew toys
Empty plastic bottles can make for crunchy chew toys that most dogs can't resist (for the noise and texture).
Just make sure to remove any labels or caps from the bottle before giving it to your dog, so there are no small parts that could pose a choking hazard.
Paper playtime
Rolled-up newspaper fetch toy
Rolled-up newspapers can also be used as lightweight fetch toys for indoor play.
Just roll a few sheets tightly, secure with tape or string, and toss them around for your dog to chase after.
It's an easy way to keep them entertained without having to use any special material other than what you have at home.
Box challenge
Cardboard boxes as puzzle games
Cardboard boxes provide infinite possibilities to create puzzle games that stimulate your dog's mind while keeping them active too.
Simply cut holes in different sizes on different sides of each box so that treats fall out when shaken.
This promotes problem-solving skills by rewarding persistence with tasty rewards hidden inside.