Sandboarding in Namibia: A must-try adventure

Namibia , with its vast deserts and towering dunes, is the perfect place for sandboarding enthusiasts. The African nation offers an exhilarating experience for those looking to glide down the sandy slopes. The activity is similar to snowboarding but on sand, making it a unique adventure. From beginners to pros, Namibia's dunes have something for everyone. Here's what you need to know about sandboarding in Namibia.

#1 Best dunes for sandboarding Namibia has some of the best dunes for sandboarding. The Swakopmund and Walvis Bay areas are famous for their gigantic dunes, which are perfect for this adventure. Dune seven, near Swakopmund, is one of the tallest and most visited spots. The Namib Desert also features some remote yet thrilling spots for those looking for a challenge away from the crowd.

#2 Equipment and safety gear Proper equipment is essential for a safe and enjoyable sandboarding experience. Most places rent out boards and safety gear, like helmets and pads. Wearing comfortable clothes that cover your skin from sunburn is advisable. Sunscreen is a must, as the sun can be really harsh in these areas. Safety should always come first, so make sure all gear fits properly before heading out.

#3 Tips for beginners For beginners, it's best to start on smaller dunes before moving on to the bigger ones. Learning how to balance on the board while standing or lying down will help you gain confidence. It's also important to know how to stop safely by dragging your feet or using brakes on some boards designed for this purpose.