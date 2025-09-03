How to make delicious seasoned parsnip crisps

Parsnip crisps are a perfect alternative to regular greasy snacks. These root vegetables, when seasoned and baked, are as crunchy as potato chips without the extra oil. Packed with vitamins and minerals, parsnips make a healthier option for snack lovers. By choosing parsnip crisps, you can snack on something tasty while staying health-conscious. Here are some ways to make parsnip crisps tastier while being healthy.

#1 Choosing fresh parsnips Selecting fresh parsnips is key to getting the best flavor and texture in your crisps. Choose firm, smooth-skinned parsnips without blemishes or soft spots. Smaller parsnips are sweeter and more tender than their larger counterparts. Wash them well before slicing them to remove any dirt or residue. Freshness ensures that the natural sweetness of the vegetable is preserved while baking.

#2 Seasoning ideas for extra flavor Experimenting with different seasonings can take your parsnip crisps to the next level. Sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and paprika make popular choices for a savory kick. If you prefer a hint of sweetness, you can add some cinnamon or nutmeg (sparingly!). You can also mix in some herbs like rosemary or thyme for an aromatic touch that goes well with the earthy flavor of parsnips.

#3 Baking techniques for perfect crispiness Getting the perfect crispiness is all about the baking technique. Slice the parsnips thinly and evenly (use a mandoline slicer, if possible) to ensure they all get cooked uniformly. Preheat your oven to around 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and place the slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer, avoiding any overlap. Bake till golden brown, flipping halfway for even crispiness.