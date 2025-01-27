Creative ways to use sourdough discard in your cooking
Sourdough discard, the oft-discarded byproduct of sourdough bread making, holds untapped potential for culinary adventurers.
This article unveils five creative ways to utilize sourdough discard in your cooking, turning waste into wonder.
Each recommendation promises to elevate your meals with the distinct tangy flavor that only sourdough discard can offer.
Crackers
Crispy sourdough crackers
Turn your leftover sourdough discard into deliciously crispy, tangy crackers that are ideal for snacking or pairing with cheese.
Simply combine the discard with some olive oil, your favorite herbs, and a bit of salt, then spread it thinly on a baking sheet.
Bake until golden and crisp, and voila! You've got a tasty, cost-effective snack.
Pancakes
Fluffy sourdough pancakes
Kickstart your morning with the fluffiest sourdough pancakes ever by simply adding your discard to the batter.
The natural fermentation process imparts a light, airy texture and a hint of tanginess that pairs beautifully with sweet maple syrup or fresh fruit toppings.
You'll not only minimize waste but also take a breakfast staple to a whole new level.
Flatbreads
Tangy sourdough flatbreads
Turn leftover sourdough discard into soft, tangy flatbreads! Great for wraps or alongside your favorite dips.
Just mix discard with a bit of flour, water, and olive oil to create a workable dough.
After a short rest, roll 'em thin and cook in a hot skillet until puffed and lightly charred. Delicious!
Waffles
Savory sourdough waffles
By adding sourdough discard to your waffle batter, you can make savory waffles that are the perfect base for toppings like avocado or smoked salmon.
The slight tang from the discard balances out the richness of these toppings, elevating the flavor of the waffles.
This unexpected ingredient not only adds depth to the taste but also guarantees that your breakfast or brunch will be memorable.
Gravy
Rich sourdough gravy
Take your gravy to the next level by whisking in some sourdough discard for added depth and richness.
Simply add it to roux-based gravies after you've combined the flour and fat, but before you stir in the liquid stock or milk.
You'll end up with a heartier, tastier gravy that's ideal for pouring over mashed potatoes or your favorite meatless roast.